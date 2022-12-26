EthereumFair Hits One Day Trading Volume of $926,814.09 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $926,814.09 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05349309 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00498904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.59 or 0.29560279 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.48060716 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $988,135.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

