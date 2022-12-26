Euler 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Euler has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00022972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

