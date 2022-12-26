Evermore Global Advisors LLC Sells 32,951 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,951 shares during the quarter. Eneti makes up 9.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of Eneti worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,697. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.