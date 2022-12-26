Everscale (EVER) Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everscale has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.30 or 0.05181949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00498835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.05 or 0.29556221 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,715,401,588 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.