Evmos Price Reaches $0.31 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Evmos has a total market cap of $94.18 million and $841,452.03 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

