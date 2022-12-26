Fantom (FTM) One Day Volume Hits $32.68 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $569.36 million and approximately $32.68 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Fantom Profile
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,606,773 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
