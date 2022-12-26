FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.