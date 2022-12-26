FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $175.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 157.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.