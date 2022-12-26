Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $27.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022943 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.