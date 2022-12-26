Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $94.48. 3,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18.

