First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Cut by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. 19,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

