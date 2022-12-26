Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.81 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

