FUNToken Trading Up 2% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $67.53 million and $1.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.