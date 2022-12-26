G999 (G999) Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,345.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000208 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.