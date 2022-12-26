G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,400.52

G999 (G999) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,400.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

