G999 Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $10,188.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.