Gas Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Gas has a market capitalization of $124.15 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00012485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.01 or 0.05281274 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497786 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.82 or 0.29494070 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
