Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $180.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

