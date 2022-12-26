Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) vs. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Critical Survey

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of 7.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.50%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than CBIZ.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Getty Images has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getty Images and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.17 $70.89 million $2.04 23.17

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 55.39% 3.18% CBIZ 7.89% 14.94% 6.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats Getty Images on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

