Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 1.0 %

GKOS stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.