GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $377.60 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $45.05 or 0.00267389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $377.60 million and $6.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.25 or 0.05210798 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29514222 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,113 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

