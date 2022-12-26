Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 1,850 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Southern by 74.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Southern by 316.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,810. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

