Goodwin Daniel L Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $143.15. 116,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,845. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

