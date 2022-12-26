Goodwin Daniel L Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,407. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.