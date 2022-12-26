Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.56. 300,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

