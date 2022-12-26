Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.48 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.9% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 153,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.