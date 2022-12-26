Goodwin Daniel L Has $681,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.36. 1,848,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

