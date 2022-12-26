Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $298,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.