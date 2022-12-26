Goodwin Daniel L Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned about 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $176,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,407. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

