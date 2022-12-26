Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires $167,380.40 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $68.15 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 22.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 244.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

