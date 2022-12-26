Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.