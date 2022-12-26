Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares during the period. Accelerate Diagnostics comprises 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.57 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

