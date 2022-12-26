Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.