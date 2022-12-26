Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

