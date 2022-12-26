Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $289.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

