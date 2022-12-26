Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

