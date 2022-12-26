Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 425,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $12,467,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 77,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.