Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,234,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $188,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

