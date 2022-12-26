Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $931,421.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00417530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00866301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00607721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00256907 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

