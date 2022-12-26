GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £11,594.94 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,452.80 ($17.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,409.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,490.64. The stock has a market cap of £59.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.84. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

