GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $386.47 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $386.47 million and approximately $106,876.60 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

