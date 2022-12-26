H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.52 million and $149,680.07 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $851.92 or 0.05055231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29517941 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.