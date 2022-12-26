Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $760,739.98 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $29.92 or 0.00177498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

