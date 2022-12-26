Head-To-Head Comparison: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.82% 5.49% 2.24% Americold Realty Trust -1.04% -0.77% -0.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.73 -$51.90 million $1.06 11.19 Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 2.83 -$30.45 million ($0.11) -259.00

This table compares CoreCivic and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CoreCivic and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Americold Realty Trust 1 3 6 0 2.50

CoreCivic presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.34%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Americold Realty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

