Head to Head Contrast: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.66) -0.92 Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.74 -$29.13 million $0.22 18.73

Profitability

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.14% -24.13% Puma Biotechnology 4.50% 84.14% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 797.96%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

