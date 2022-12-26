Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.79 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007672 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $885.46 or 0.05254447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00497722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.60 or 0.29490273 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.28145141 USD and is down -12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $27,761,388.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

