Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Volume of $7.63 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $122.88 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.32 or 0.00055330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00237117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00075597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,189,031 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

