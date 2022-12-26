Humanscape Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.36 or 0.05185256 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00497612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.00 or 0.29483734 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

