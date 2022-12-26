HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

