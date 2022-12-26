IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.15 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

